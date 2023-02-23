Driver arrested on firearm charge after gun found during Merced traffic stop

A Merced traffic stop led to the arrest of a driver who had a firearm and warrants for his arrest, according to police.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, an officer patrolling in the area of Loughborough Drive and Denver Way, a residential neighborhood west of the Merced Mall, observed a vehicle with tinted windows, according to a Merced Police Department news release. The officer made contact with the driver, identified as 23-year-old Juan Carlos Gomez-Renteria, and learned that there were warrants for Gomez-Renteria’s arrest and the man did not have a license.

During a search of the vehicle, the officer found a loaded firearm, according to the release.

Authorities said Gomez-Renteria was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances as well as several misdemeanor charges and an infraction, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Moreno at 209-388-7747 or by email at morenor@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.