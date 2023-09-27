Driver arrested after fleeing traffic stop

A 26-year-old Detroit man was arrested Friday after allegedly fleeing police.

Trooper Bailey Bowers stopped the driver of a Chevy Tahoe for speeding 79 mph in the 55-mph zone on U.S. 12 near the Branch County Airport around 1:30 a.m.

The vehicle plate information indicated expired registration and no insurance.

As Bowers approached, the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed.

MSP District 5 Public Information Officer Lt. DuWayne Robinson said, “For public safety reasons, troopers made an informed decision to not initiate a chase. They had enough information from the vehicle and video to launch an investigation.”

Robinson said, “Through a team effort and unrelenting diligence,” troopers located the Tahoe at a Coldwater hotel.

Hotel video surveillance confirmed the driver had arrived driving the same vehicle that fled. The video showed him checking into the hotel with a woman. He did not answer knocks or calls.

Troopers obtained a search warrant and Jimiel Jackson and the 22-year-old woman were detained for questioning.

Troopers arrested Jackson on two counts of fourth-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer and resisting and obstructing a police officer, all two-year felonies. He was charged with misdemeanors driving without a valid license and operating a vehicle without insurance.

After an arraignment in Branch County District Court, Jackson was released on a $10,000 bond.

Robinson said, “Troopers would like to remind the public that fleeing from a police officer during a traffic stop is a felony and we will use every lawful means necessary to locate and hold the driver accountable for this offense.”

