Driver arrested after flipping car off Highway 101 ramp in SLO

A driver was arrested after allegedly flipping their car off a Highway 101 ramp in San Luis Obispo while under the influence Friday morning.

The driver, whose name was not released, rolled their car and crashed off the Broad Street off-ramp, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said on social media.

“The driver took the ramp too fast and well, physics,” the Police Department wrote in a post on Instagram.

The crash was reported around 8:24 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident report page.

In an update to the Instagram post, police said the driver was suspected to be driving while under the influence and arrested.

The driver sustained no injuries, according to police.