Driver arrested following pursuit by Monroe County sheriff's deputy into Toledo

MONROE TWP. — A vehicle pursuit Saturday night led to the arrest of a suburban Detroit woman who was found to have been driving a stolen car.

Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call from a motorist at 9:07 p.m. reporting a white Honda Accord being driven erratically on southbound Interstate 75 near Nadeau Road, a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. Deputy Sheriff Doug Moore was able to locate the vehicle near Laplaisance Road, at which time a pursuit was initiated after the vehicle's driver did not pull over.

The pursuit continued southbound on I-75 into Ohio. The suspect exited the interstate at West Alexis Road, allowing Toledo police to catch up and begin assisting with efforts to stop the suspect. The pursuit traveled westbound on West Alexis Road, at which time the suspect conducted a U-turn near Enterprise Drive. The vehicle then traveled eastbound on Alexis Road, returning toward Interstate 75.

After completing the U-turn, the suspect crashed into Deputy Sheriff Jacob Llewellyn’s patrol vehicle before turning into the Meijer shopping center on the south side of Alexis Road, the release said. Moments later, pursuing officers and deputies were able to stop the vehicle and take the driver into custody without further incident or injury to anyone involved.

The car was discovered to be recently stolen out of Detroit, the release said.

The driver, a 43-year-old woman from West Bloomfield, was arrested at the scene and lodged at the Lucas County Jail on numerous charges. The sheriff's office did not release her name.

The case remains under investigation by Moore as well as the Toledo Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 734-240-7738.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Driver arrested following pursuit into Toledo