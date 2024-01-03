Driver arrested following vehicle and foot chase in Berks

Jan. 2—A 19-year-old Lancaster man was arrested following a vehicle and foot chase in the middle of the night over the weekend in Exeter Township.

Julius Mangual remained free to await a hearing following arraignment Sunday before District Judge Dean R. Patton in Reading Central Court.

Exeter police charged Mangual with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and evading arrest or detention by foot following the incident shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officer Nathan Daniels was in an unmarked patrol vehicle traveling north on Pineland Road when he saw an SUV in front of him traveling at a high speed. He saw the SUV driver lose control on a sharp curve near Perry Street.

The vehicle fishtailed as it entered the curve. The driver, later identified as Mangual, overcorrected and the SUV slid off the right side of the road, nearly striking a pole.

Daniels turned on his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop, but the SUV continued at a high speed.

Daniels noticed both occupants had black masks covering their faces.

The vehicle pursuit ended at Schoffers Road when the SUV stopped and the occupants ran.

Daniels ordered them to stop. A tall thinly built male who had been the passenger ran ahead of Mangual. Mangual ran about 100 yards before lying on the ground. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black ski mask when he was taken into custody.

Further information about the passenger was unavailable.