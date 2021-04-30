Driver arrested in high-speed chase on N.M. 14

Apr. 30—An erratic driver hit numerous cars Wednesday during a high-speed chase before being stopped by Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies on N.M. 14.

The sheriff's office pursued the driver after being alerted by deputies in Sandoval County of a vehicle driving erratically.

They attempted to pull him over, but he continued to flee, said Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

After authorities deployed spike strips, the vehicle came to a stop. When the driver got out of the car, he brandished a knife, but deputies were able to arrest him, Ríos said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital. Ríos didn't know whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The driver hit a number of cars, but no injuries were reported, Ríos said.

New Mexico State Police assisted in the pursuit.