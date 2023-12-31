Driver arrested after high-speed chase through Paso Robles damages street signs, property

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Paso Robles on Saturday night, after he allegedly lead police on a high-speed chase that damaged multiple street signs and property.

Matthew Brown, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested after he attempted to evade a traffic stop and led police on a chase, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.

According to the release, Brown was traveling at “high speeds and swerving” on Highway 46 when police attempted to pull him over.

Brown fled the stop and led police on a chase on Highway 101 and then through Paso Robles, “while consistently showing willful and wanton disregard for the safety of persons and property,” the release said.

Brown was finally apprehended at Ramada Drive after hitting multiple street signs and causing property damage.

“Brown showed strong symptoms of controlled substance use and a subsequent DUI investigation showed impairment consistent with this,” the release said.

Brown was also found to have multiple outstanding warrants and was subsequently booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including evading a peace officer, misdemeanor hit and run, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance, according to the release.

As of Sunday morning, Brown remained in custody with bail set at $111,500.