Driver arrested after hit-and-run collisions in Grants Pass

Dec. 17—A 47-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly driving under the influence of intoxicants and causing multiple hit-and-run collisions in Grants Pass, according to the Grants Pass Police Department.

Aaron John Smock of Grants Pass was arraigned Friday in Josephine County Circuit Court on two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver causing property damage, reckless driving and criminal driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records.

Police said they began receiving calls about an erratic driver and multiple hit-and-run incidents at 10:29 a.m. Thursday. The suspect vehicle was captured on city cameras as it drove the wrong way on one-way Northeast Sixth Street, passing by the police station, before its first crash with two vehicles.

Police said the vehicle left the scene shortly after that crash and struck a Pacific Power guideline on Northeast Evelyn Avenue. Once again, the vehicle fled the scene onto Southeast Eighth Street and drove through the Grants Pass High School reduced speed zone before finally stopping on Northeast Eighth Street just north of Northeast A Street.

No people were injured from the crashes, police said.

Smock was arrested by a Grants Pass detective and police officers on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was transported to Asante Three Rivers Medical Center because of his injuries, where he attempted to flee, police said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Smock attempted to escape after he was told a search warrant would be served to have his blood tested.

Later, while in the care of the hospital, Smock fled on foot and was subsequently arrested by officers who found him on Grandview Avenue, police said.

An investigation found Smock had been drinking at the Wonder Bur Cafe and Lounge in Grants Pass prior to getting in his vehicle to drive, according to police.

The affidavit said there were multiple open alcohol cans in his vehicle.

At the time of his arrest, Smock already was facing a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license from Jan. 13 this year. He previously was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol in 2013 and 2019 in Deschutes County, and in 2019 in Crook County, according to circuit court records.

Grants Pass police encourage all drivers to find alternative transportation when consuming alcohol or other intoxicating substances.

At all times — but especially during the holiday season when traffic is heavy and road conditions can be dangerous — police encourage drivers to be aware of the driving habits of others on roads, drive defensively and call 911 if you spot someone who may be driving under the influence.

