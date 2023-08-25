Driver arrested in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in Palm Springs

A man charged with hitting and killing a pedestrian last year near the Palm Springs airport, then fleeing the scene, was arrested Thursday, police said.

Cody Hamilton, 28, was arrested at a residence in Cathedral City. He's charged with felony hit-and-run involving injury or death and was in jail on a $75,000 bond.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. July 29, 2022, near the intersection of East Ramon Road and El Pacer. The man who was hit died in the hospital.

Police did not release the victim's name or any details about him.

Vehicle parts recovered at the scene, eyewitness accounts and surveillance footage led investigators to determine a dark-colored sedan had hit the man.

Palm Springs police asked the community for help and got a tip that led them to find the vehicle at a home in Cathedral City and identify Hamilton as the driver.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office approved the criminal charge in July, and on Aug. 10, a warrant was issued for Hamilton’s arrest.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Driver arrested in Palm Springs hit-and-run death of pedestrian