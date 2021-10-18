Driver arrested in hit-and-run death of Pinellas Park man in wheelchair

PINELLAS PARK — A Plant City man wanted in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian Oct. 6 turned himself in to police Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Derek Dious, 26, faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death after striking Gary Boisvert, 63, of Pinellas Park, as Boisvert crossed an intersection in a wheelchair, Pinellas Park police said.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at U.S. 19 and Mainlands Boulevard.

Boisvert was crossing U.S. 19 in the crosswalk but against the “Do Not Walk” signal when a 2018 Jeep Compass headed south on the highway accelerated while approaching a yellow light, police said.

The driver hit Boisvert and fled. Boisvert was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police later identified Dious as the driver of the Jeep.