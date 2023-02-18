Driver arrested in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in Ramapo earlier this month

RAMAPO - A driver has been charged with leaving the scene of a collision where an elderly pedestrian died earlier this month.

Ramapo police said the car struck the pedestrian around 9 a.m. Feb. 11 on Hempstead Lane in the Hillcrest area of the town.

Police who arrived at the scene found an 82-year-old woman from the village of Spring Valley who had been struck and killed by a vehicle.

The woman was not identified by police.

The vehicle left the scene.

On Thursday, Ramapo police detectives and members of the Ramapo Crash Investigation Unit arrested the driver of the vehicle, Bryan Castillo-Solorzano, 26, of the village of Spring Valley.

Castillo-Solorzano was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident which resulted in the death of another person, a felony.

He was arraigned by Airmont Village Justice Alan Straus and sent to Rockland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail, pending further court action.

The name of his attorney was not immediately available.

