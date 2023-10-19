Driver arrested in hit-and-run that injured girl, 12

A woman has been arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene after crashing into a 12-year-old girl who was walking to school in Santa Ana.

The crash occurred around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 4400 block of West McFadden Avenue.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the girl was crossing McFadden when the driver of a blue four-door sedan hit her and then drove away.

Santa Ana Police impounding a blue sedan allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that injured a 12-year-old girl. Oct. 18, 2023. (Santa Ana Police)

Police in Santa Ana are searching for a newer model dark-colored Honda sedan after it hit a young girl and failed to stop in Santa Ana, CA on Oct. 18, 2023.

A 12-year-old girl was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking to school in Santa Ana, CA on Oct, 18, 2023. (KTLA)

The girl sustained serious injuries but survived. She underwent two surgeries and was recovering at a hospital, officials said.

On Wednesday night, officers served a search warrant at a home in the 3600 block of West Kent Avenue where they located the sedan and arrested the driver, police said.

Madeline Ortiz, 18, of Santa Ana was booked on a charge of felony hit and run. It was unknown if alcohol or drugs were being considered as factors.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Cpl. D. Carrillo at 714-245-8208 or the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division at 714-245-8200.

