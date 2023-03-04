Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old boy

Phoenix police badge.

Phoenix detectives on Friday arrested 28-year-old Christopher Silva-Conchillos in a hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old Jerel Glenn.

On Feb. 11, police responded to a collision between a juvenile pedestrian and a lifted truck. When officers got to the scene, they saw the 8-year-old boy later identified as Jerel Glenn, lying in the roadway with critical injuries, police said. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded and took the boy to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

Detectives learned that the truck was driving northbound on 67th Avenue when it struck the boy, who reportedly stepped off the sidewalk into the street, according to police.

The truck was last seen driving north on 67th Avenue away from the scene and was described as a 4-door lifted maroon or faded red-colored truck with a chrome strip across the door.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Driver arrested in Phoenix hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old boy