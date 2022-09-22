Driver arrested in hit-and-run that left 66-year-old Gwinnett woman dead

A man accused of hitting and killing a 66-year-old woman as she walked across a busy Gwinnett County road has been arrested.

Gwinnett police say 33-year-old Ismael Perez was driving down Indian Trail Lilburn Road on Wednesday morning when he crashed into 66-year-old Sadie Ware near Steve Reynolds Boulevard.

Instead of staying on the scene and trying to help Ware, police say Perez drove away.

He was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan first reported on the tragic crash on Channel 2 Action News at Noon on Wednesday.

Regan learned that before Ware was hit, her son called for help saying his mom had wandered off from their home without his knowledge. It is not clear if she had some type of medical condition.

Neighbors who know the area well said it can be dangerous to walk alongside the road.

“These people, they just don’t care about certain peoples lives, they speed here a lot,” Joshua Valles told Regan.

Perez is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.

