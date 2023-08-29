Driver arrested after hitting 2 vehicles in Wyomissing while fleeing scene of another crash, police say

Aug. 28—A Reading man was arrested after Wyomissing police said he crashed into two vehicles at Penn Avenue and Park Road during the Friday afternoon rush as he fled the scene of another crash.

Kaishaun S. Watt, 22, wasn't even supposed to be driving, police said. His license was under suspension for a drunken driving conviction, they said.

Watt's car hit a tree after the second crash; otherwise it would have gone into a business, investigators said in the criminal complaint. They said Watt appeared to be trying to flee the second crash but was handcuffed by a Berks County deputy sheriff before police arrived.

Watt of the 500 block of Centre Avenue was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $2,500 bail to await a hearing following arraignment before District Judge Eric. J. Taylor in Reading Central Court. Watt had not posted bail as of Monday, according to online court records.

He faces charges of hit-and-run, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, driving under a suspended license and summary traffic offenses.

According to police:

Wyomissing police were called to Penn Avenue and Park Road South, the scene of the second crash, at 5:03 p.m. by Deputy Sheriff Charles Parrott.

Officer Ashley Borman-Parker saw three vehicles in the right eastbound lane, all with considerable damage. Watt was yelling at the deputy, who had him detained in handcuffs.

Parrott told Borman-Parker that he saw Watt's car rear-end a vehicle on State Hill Road at Berkshire Boulevard before the Penn Avenue crash. He recorded the car's license plate numbers.

The victim of that crash later told police that his car had stalled momentarily and had just started to move again when it was rear-ended by Watt's car.

After that collision, Watt drove away at a high speed on State Hill Road. Parrot followed him to the intersection with Penn Avenue but lost sight of the car there when the driver went into the oncoming lane of traffic to go around eight vehicles before running a red light at Penn and heading east.

The next victim told police that she had turned left from Park Road South and entered the eastbound lane of Penn when Watt's car ran a red light and slammed into the passenger side of her car.

The third crash victim said she was north on Park Road South waiting to turn left to go west on Penn when her car was struck by Watt's car.

No serious injuries were reported.