Driver arrested after hitting officer while going the wrong way

A wrong-way driver was stopped by an off-duty police officer headed home early Thursday.

Bradley Russell Curley, 42, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Thursday for investigation of wrong-way driving.

Police were initially notified of a Chrysler Pacifica heading east in the westbound lanes of state Route 201 near Magna just after midnight.

"While en route, dispatch advised that the vehicle matching the description of the wrong-way vehicle was involved in a crash with a police vehicle," according to a police booking affidavit.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden says a West Jordan police was heading home when he saw the Pacifica headed straight for him.

"The officer came to a stop in his marked police truck. The suspect sideswiped the police truck and came to a stop approximately 200 feet later," Roden said.

The officer was not injured.

When Utah Highway Patrol troopers spoke with Curley, they noticed "an odor of alcoholic beverage" on his breath and "while standing on the road, he had difficulty with his balance," the affidavit states.

Curley allegedly told troopers that he thought he was on Interstate 15 and driving home to Herriman.