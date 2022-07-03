Driver arrested for investigation of DUI after crashing into Seattle apartment building

Seattle police arrested one person early Sunday morning after they crashed their car into an apartment building, the police department announced.

The Seattle Fire Department tweeted that crews were called to the 7400 block of Sand Point Way Northeast around 12:30 a.m. for a vehicle that had hit a building.

Firefighters evaluated one person with possible injuries.

Police arrested the driver of the car and will be investigating them for DUI.

No one in the apartment building was injured.

Police have the driver in this incident in custody and will be investigating them for DUI. No injuries to any apartment residents reported at this time. https://t.co/Hty85RxFBB pic.twitter.com/RfnFc0a5ql — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 3, 2022

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP