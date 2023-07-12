Driver arrested in Kent after boy hit and killed in crash

A man may be charged with vehicular homicide after Kent Police say he hit and killed a boy believed to be about 12 years old.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to 132nd Avenue Southeast near Clark Lake Park.

A good Samaritan stopped, called for help, and began CPR on the boy for several minutes until police and medics arrived.

Despite efforts to save the boy’s life, he did not survive.

Police found the suspect, a 19-year-old man, nearby a short time later and took him into custody. Investigators said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

If you have information about the crash, you’re asked to call the Kent Police Department tip line at 253-856-5808, send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or call 911 if the information is time-sensitive.