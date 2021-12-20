Driver arrested in May hit-and-run death of two motorcyclists in Gulfport

A fourth person has been charged in the May hit-and-run death of two people who were riding a motorcycle when they allegedly were struck by a truck in Gulfport and dragged.

On Saturday, Gulfport police arrested Kimberly Lauren McDaniel, 31, and charged her with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death. Her bond was set at $500,000.

Gulfport police said in a tweet Monday, “We would like to thank the community for helping us locate Kimberly Lauren McDaniel after she struck a motorcycle and fled the scene.”

McDaniel was driving the first vehicle that hit the motorcycle, said Sgt. Jason DuCré with Gulfport police, and she has evaded arrest for almost seven months.

“We got some information through the public,” DuCré said, and through that information he said police were able to tie McDaniel to the wreck.

Three others arrested in May were involved in a second vehicle that ran over the victims and tried to conceal their involvement, he said.

The hit and run occurred at 1:05 a.m. May 29 in the area of Lorraine Road and Intraplex Parkway.

Gulfport Police arrived to find a man, later identified as Jason Stone, and a woman, identified as Cassie Bowman, lying on the northbound lane of Lorraine Road. Both were dead at the scene.

A motorcycle was lying in the road further northbound on Lorraine Road.

Police say evidence on scene suggested the motorcycle had been struck from behind just before the intersection of Lorraine Road and Intraplex Parkway. The motorcycle was dragged northbound on Lorraine Road, along with the two victims.

Detectives determined the suspected vehicle, a 2019-2021 Dodge Ram 1500, struck the motorcycle and fled the scene.

Previously arrested were three people who worked at a Dodge dealership in Gulfport, DuCré said. They are:

▪ Taylor Marie Habina, 25, arrested June 8 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death. She was driving the second vehicle. Bond was set at $75,000.

▪ Jason Christopher Smith, 46, was arrested June 9 and charged with one count of accessory after the fact and one count of tampering with physical evidence. DuCré said he stayed at the scene after the crash. Bond was set at $100,000.

▪ Josef Randal Murph, 39, was arrested June 9 and charged with one count of hindering prosecution. Bond was set at $10,000. He was in the process of trying to repair the Dodge involved in the incident, DuCré said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.