Driver arrested after morning chase and wrong-way crashes on Sacramento highway, police say

A suspect was arrested after allegedly being pursued by law enforcement and crashing into oncoming highway traffic early Wednesday morning near Sacramento’s Dos Rios Triangle area, authorities said.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers with the Sacramento Police Department said they attempted to conduct a stop involving a pickup truck regarding a traffic violation near Richards Boulevard and North 12th Street. The truck was later reported stolen by the California Highway Patrol, authorities said.

The driver did not comply with the enforcement stop, police said. Instead, the driver allegedly fled northbound in southbound lanes on Highway 160, officials said.

At this point, CHP officers took over the pursuit, according to law enforcement.

The driver was involved in a crash involving two other vehicles a short time later, according to CHP North Sacramento spokesman Officer Justin Fetterly. One person was transported to the hospital with complaints of pain, Fetterly said, and no injuries were life-threatening.

CHP officers arrested the suspect, who will face charges related to vehicle theft and hit-and-run, according to law enforcement.