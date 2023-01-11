Driver arrested over a month after hitting person on Brookshire Boulevard, CMPD says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a driver has been arrested after allegedly hitting a person on Brookshire Boulevard in late November.

The crash happened on Nov. 27, but the victim wasn’t found until the next day. Police said an initial investigation indicates that at around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, Jesse Sigler was walking along the left shoulder of the road when he was struck by a 2021 Honda C-HR. Sigler’s body was found in a grassy median near the cable divider.

RELATED: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in west Charlotte, CMPD says

Channel 9 reported in November that the driver of the vehicle told police that she didn’t find anything or anyone in the area after the collision. After not finding anything, she said she drove home and called 911 to report the crash, police had said.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported that the driver, identified as Jaren Watson, was arrested and charged for the crash. According to CMPD, Watson was “operating her mobile phone when she struck the victim.”

Police added that Watson didn’t remain at the scene of the crash until first responders could locate her or the victim.

ALSO READ: Woman killed, suspect arrested in north Charlotte hit-and-run, police say

Watson was arrested Tuesday on charges of felony hit and run resulting in death, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, and texting and driving.

According to CMPD, the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

(WATCH BELOW: Bicyclist who was hit by car in Plaza Midwood dies from injuries)