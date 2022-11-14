Driver arrested after pedestrian struck on 56th Street Bridge

Nov. 14—A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a pedestrian was struck Sunday night on the 56th Street Bridge.

Police were called to the bridge about 9:50 p.m. Sunday for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. After searching the area, police and fire personnel located the male pedestrian down the embankment on the south side of the bridge. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance with unknown injuries.

Police at the scene said a Ford pickup was heading east when it left the roadway on the bridge and struck the male. The male went over the guardrail and down the embankment. The vehicle continued rolling into the westbound lanes and up on the sidewalk.

The woman driver was transported to Niagara Falls City Jail and is facing charges.