Driver arrested after police chase through Santa Fe

Feb. 24—A high-speed chase that began Wednesday morning on Agua Fría Street ended near South Meadows Road as the driver hit spike strips police had placed on the roadway.

Guillermo Huereca, 30, of Santa Fe was arrested and booked in the Santa Fe County jail on charges of aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer; two counts of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; leaving the scene of an accident; failure to give information and render aid; driving with a revoked license; reckless driving; having no evidence of registration; and no proof of insurance.

Santa Fe Police officers saw Huereca driving recklessly in a pickup, swerving in and out of lanes, tailgating vehicles at a high speed and passing vehicles in a nonpassing zone, Capt. Matthew Champlin said.

As the chase continued through Agua Fría village, the suspect "either scratched or lightly struck another civilian vehicle," he said.

However, Champlin added, no one was injured, and there was no indication the driver was intoxicated.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and New Mexico State Police also responded to the chase.