Driver arrested as police seek passenger who shot at home, pedestrian

May 25—Police have arrested the driver of the vehicle from which multiple gunshots were fired from the passenger side into a residence and at a pedestrian Tuesday.

McKinley Tyson Keller, 22, of Brunswick was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of party to a crime of aggravated assault, damage to property and discharge of firearms on or near a public highway, according to Brunswick police.

A police officer was assisting with a car crash in the area of the 2900 block of Norwich Street at around 4 p.m. Tuesday when he heard the shots. The officer then saw a white SUV fleeing the 3000 block of Wolfe Street with a man hanging out the passenger side window actively firing a gun.

Police swarmed the area looking for possible victims and the vehicle, police said in a release.

The SUV was eventually stopped on Altama Avenue and Keller, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested, the release said.

The investigation revealed that Keller and his passenger were heading southbound on Wolfe Street when the passenger fired several shots toward a pedestrian and at a house. No one was injured in the shooting but another house in the area sustained window damage from the gunshots, the release said.

Investigators were working Wednesday to identify the passenger.

Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones thanked the Glynn County Sheriff's Office, Glynn County Police Department and the Glynn County Schools Police Department for their quick response and assistance.

He encourages anyone with information about the incident to call Det. Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640 or the Silent Witness line at 912-265-5516.