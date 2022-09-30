Driver arrested after police shootout, chase in South L.A.

A man was arrested following a shootout with police and a car chase that ended with the suspect plowing his vehicle into parked cars in South L.A., authorities said.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near 110th Street and Broadway, police said. They encountered the gunman in an alley west of Broadway.

The suspect then fired at officers, who returned fire, but no one was hit during the exchange, police said. The man then jumped into an SUV and fled north.

Other patrol officers then picked up the pursuit, LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar told OnScene.TV.

The officers pursued him for a few minutes until the suspect crashed into several cars near 97th Street and Towne Avenue before surrendering to police, Aguilar said. Someone was inside one of the vehicles that was hit, but the individual was not seriously hurt.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the crash, according to police. He has not been identified.

Officers recovered three handguns in the man's car, police said.

