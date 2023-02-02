Driver arrested after shooting at and leading police on chase, FHP says

Around 12:48 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call about a vehicle driving at a very high speed and cutting in and out of traffic.

The vehicle stopped on the roadway on I-95 northbound near Fuller Warren Bridge where an FHP trooper was able to locate the driver.

According to FHP, the trooper asked the driver for his identification and once the ID was received the driver sped off at a high speed.

The trooper began to chase the vehicle.

The driver made a sudden stop causing the officer to surpass the driver. Once the trooper stopped, the suspect began to shoot at the trooper. The suspect began to escape again in their vehicle.

Our Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson, who has decades of law enforcement experience, explained the possible charge he could face.

”It’s attempted murder,” he said, while elaborating on the consequences that could follow if he’s convicted.

”Attempted murder is a life felony,” he explained. “Shooting at law enforcement has its own enhancements. So it went from driving erratically to now being in prison for the rest of their life.”

Moments later, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the suspect near Zoo Parkway. The suspect lost control of the car and hit a light pole.The driver was taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

Carson also says this situation brings up an important question: “Do we want police officers to chase people down on the highway and endanger the officer’s life, the life of the people in the car,” he reflected, “or do we want them to just let somebody go, tag the car, electronically in some way and just arrest them later?”

Action News Jax has not learned the suspect’s identity yet or the charges he will be facing, but we will keep you updated on this developing story.

