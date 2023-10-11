Driver arrested after shooting man in the leg on DeKalb highway, police say

A man is behind bars and facing charges after a shooting on a DeKalb County Highway.

On Tuesday night, officers were called out to the 7000 block of Covington Highway about a person shot.

DeKalb Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was in a vehicle with the driver when the driver accidentally shot his gun and hit the victim.

DCPD said the driver was arrested for Reckless Conduct.

