Driver arrested on six charges after chase, police say

A Michigan State Police patrol car photographed on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Lansing.

An attempted traffic stop for speeding in Clinton County turned into a car chase on Interstate 69 into Shiawassee County Saturday with Michigan State Police troopers eventually arresting one person, the agency said in a tweet.

The driver was clocked at 97 mph, according to troopers, which led to the attempted stop. The driver was arrested and jailed on charges of fleeing and eluding police, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, carrying a firearm after receiving a felony charge, possession of cocaine, and not having a driver's license.

State police did not provide the driver's age, gender or city of residence. They also did not say where along I-69 the chase began or where it ended, and they did not respond to an interview request Sunday.

The driver initially fled the traffic stop and evaded police before being found in Shiawassee County, the tweet said. The chase came to an abrupt end when a trooper attempted to use spike strips to stop the vehicle; the driver didn't stop and crashed into a trooper's vehicle, but no injuries were sustained.

Police said the driver then fled on foot before being caught and detained.

