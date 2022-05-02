Driver arrested after spinning donuts in Clovis. Police say they get complaints a lot

Officers arrested a man and impounded his truck Sunday after he was seen spinning donuts in a Clovis intersection, police said.

The man was driving fast and spinning his tires just after 5 p.m. at Willow and Sierra avenues, Clovis police said. An officer on patrol witnessed it, according to police.

The driver sped east on Sierra before seeing the officer, police said. He was pulled over at Sierra and Villa avenues before he was arrested.

His truck will be impounded for 30 days due to the reckless driving charge, according to police.

Spokesperson Ty Wood said the department gets many complaints about cars racing, driving recklessly and having loud exhausts.

The most frequent complaints come from Willow, Shepherd and Temperance avenues, he said. “The complaints really come in later at night when people are trying to sleep,” Wood added.

The department has fewer police officers than is recommended, according to an analysis, and the traffic division has taken it the hardest.

The division has two officers.

“I want people to know every patrol officer takes the role of a traffic officer between their calls,” Wood said.