Driver arrested in St. Petersburg crash that killed woman

A St. Petersburg man was arrested Monday in connection to a crash in northern St. Petersburg that killed a woman last summer.

St. Petersburg police arrested Darrell Brandimore, 62, on charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

Brandimore was driving a Toyota 4Runner west on 22nd Avenue North at a high rate of speed about 4:50 p.m. on July 20, 2023, according to a news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department. At the same time, Sharon Johnson, 67, of St. Petersburg was driving a Toyota RAV4 north on 46th Street and entered the intersection from the stop sign.

Brandimore’s 4Runner crashed into Johnson’s SUV, pushing it into a tree, the news release said. The 4Runner then crashed into a Ram 1500 pickup that was sitting at the stop sign.

Johnson and a passenger in her SUV were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Johnson died there the next day, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Brandimore was driving at a calculated speed of 74 mph in a 45 mph zone, which “made it impossible for him to stop for traffic crossing the intersection.”

Records show Brandimore was being held in the Pinellas County Jail on Tuesday. No bond information was listed.