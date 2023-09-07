STURGIS — A driver was arrested Wednesday evening on multiple charges after leading police on a chase through Sturgis.

The Sturgis Department of Public Safety reported Thursday that officers located a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup in the 1200 block of East Chicago Road that had been identified as stolen earlier in the week. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled and nearly struck several people. The driver struck a vehicle and a building before crashing into a tree in the 600 block of Parkside Drive near Sturgis Hospital.

The driver was arrested on multiple charges related to the pursuit, as well as outstanding warrants. The driver, who was not identified, was medically treated before being transported to the St. Joseph County Jail.

The Sturgis officers were assisted by the Michigan State Police and St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information about the incident may call the public safety’s police division at 269-659-2131 or St. Joseph County Dispatch at 269-467-4195.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Driver arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit