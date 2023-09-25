Driver arrested after striking bicyclist in west Wichita, leaving, then returning: police

A Wichita man was arrested after leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash that involved a vehicle and bicycle on Sunday in west Wichita, Wichita police said.

Wichita police officers were dispatched at 6:59 p.m. to a hit-and-run call at the intersection of McCormick and Meridian. They arrived and found the bicyclist lying on the street, Wichita Police Department Kristopher Gupilan said in a news release.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and was in stable condition Monday afternoon, the release said.

The bicyclist’s age, gender and city of origin was not released, nor was the kind of vehicle was involved in the accident. Police were not immediately available for more details.

The driver was heading west on McCormick and turned south on Meridian. striking the bicyclist. The driver initially left the scene but later returned and was arrested, Gupilan said.

The 30-year-old Wichita man faces charges of felony hit-and-run, failure to yield to a pedestrian and not having a driver’s license, the release said.

“This case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office,” police said. “The identification of suspect(s) will not be made until formal charges are filed.”

Anyone with information on this case can call WPD Detectives at 316-350-3686, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.