Driver arrested after striking, critically injuring pedestrian in St. Paul's Como area

Mara H. Gottfried, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read

Jul. 2—Police arrested a 29-year-old driver who they say struck and critically injured a pedestrian in St. Paul's Como neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Paramedics took the man, who sustained a life-threatening head injury, to Regions Hospital, according to Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman.

Officers responded to the area of Lexington Parkway and Burgess Street about 1:30 p.m. on a report that the driver of a sport-utility vehicle had struck a pedestrian. They found the man, who is in his 50s, unresponsive. He'd been crossing Lexington just south of the overpass.

Police booked the driver on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation, Davis said. Information about the reason for his arrest wasn't available late Friday afternoon.

