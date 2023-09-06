Driver arrested in suspected DUI crash in Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. — A woman suspected of driving under the influence was arrested early Tuesday morning after a crash in Coronado, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Orange Ave., where the vehicle landed next to a fountain in Rotary Park, the City of Coronado Police Department posted on Facebook.

The 27-year-old driver, who failed the Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), was arrested on suspicion of DUI twice the legal limit, according to police.

She and the passenger were not injured during the crash, per law enforcement.

City crews responded to assess the damage to the fountain and the surrounding area.

Over the Labor Day weekend, a total of 15 DUI arrests in CHP’s jurisdiction were reported during the department’s period of maximum enforcement for the holiday.

Additional arrests have been made by other local law enforcement agencies during planned DUI checkpoints this past weekend, including two in Santee Friday night by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office and three in Escondido by police on Saturday.

Last year, CHP officers made more than 900 DUI arrests during Labor Day weekend, the agency said, in addition to issuing nearly 5,700 speeding citations.

