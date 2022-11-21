Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI in deadly Robla crash, Sacramento police say

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI following a deadly three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Sacramento’s Robla neighborhood.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. near Dry Creek Road and Marysville Boulevard, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

A passenger in one of the involved vehicles, a woman, was hospitalized with serious injuries but later died, according to the news release. Two other people involved in the crash were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined one of the drivers, identified as Joel Jimenez-Cervante, 25, to have been driving under the influence, police said.

Jimenez-Cervante was transported to a hospital for injuries. After his release from the hospital, he will be booked into jail on charges including vehicular manslaughter and DUI, according to the Police Department.

The deceased victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.