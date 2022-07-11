Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after falsely reporting 2 armed men climbed into truck

A Colorado driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after he called 911 to report two armed men had climbed into his flatbed trailer, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said authorities found no occupants in his truck after the driver called it in Sunday night in north Phoenix.

Around 9 p.m. the commercial vehicle driver, later identified as Jorge Veleta-Corrales, 22, told DPS dispatchers two men had climbed into his flatbed trailer and were trying to damage the load as well as get into the truck cab while he was driving.

Troopers did a high-risk stop on Interstate 17 near Sonoran Desert Drive. When Veleta-Corrales came out of the truck, he said two men were in the cab armed with a gun and a knife, according to Bart Graves, a DPS spokesperson.

According to officials, Veleta-Corrales' statements changed multiple times and it was unclear if anyone was in the truck, Graves said in a statement.

Authorities called a barricade situation and contacted DPS SWAT. A law enforcement group cleared the vehicle and found no occupants, Graves said.

"There was absolutely no evidence to back up his constantly changing story," Graves said in an emailed statement.

Veleta-Corrales was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after false 911 call in Phoenix