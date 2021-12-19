Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after fleeing scene of collision, Merced police say

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after a multi-vehicle crash in Merced, according to authorities.

Officers responded Friday to a minor injury collision involving three vehicles on G Street near 25th Street, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

Police said they determined the driver responsible for the collision had fled the scene in the vehicle prior to officers arriving on scene. According to police, officers located the front license of the vehicle at the scene.

An officer reportedly followed a trail of oil that was left by the damaged vehicle, according to the post. The officer determined the trail was headed in the direction of the registered owner’s residence.

Police said that while near the home, the vehicle suspected of being responsible for the collision drove up to the driveway as the engine nearly seized due to a lack of oil. An officer contacted the driver, identified as 51-year-old Russell Garcia. Officers reportedly detected signs of intoxication and field sobriety tests were conducted, according to police.

Garcia was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI with injuries and felony hit-and-run, according to police.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Calcagno at 209-388-7718 or calcagnom@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.