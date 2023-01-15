Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after hitting Bothell police patrol car
A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after a pursuit leading to the driver hitting a Bothell police patrol vehicle, the Bothell Police Department announced.
According to police, the incident began around 4 p.m. The driver didn’t stop for officers and almost hit a pedestrian and an officer who was on foot before police deployed spike strips.
The suspect’s tires deflated and their car hit a Bothell police patrol vehicle. Nobody was injured.
The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
Incident began at 4pm with several 911 calls. DUI suspect would not stop for officers. Suspect nearly hit 1 pedestrian and 1 officer on foot, before spike strips deflated tires and suspect vehicle crashed into patrol car. Suspect in custody. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/5HyuLi6tsa
— Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) January 15, 2023