Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after hitting Bothell police patrol car

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after a pursuit leading to the driver hitting a Bothell police patrol vehicle, the Bothell Police Department announced.

According to police, the incident began around 4 p.m. The driver didn’t stop for officers and almost hit a pedestrian and an officer who was on foot before police deployed spike strips.

The suspect’s tires deflated and their car hit a Bothell police patrol vehicle. Nobody was injured.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.