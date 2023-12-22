Driver arrested in Tulare Co. for transporting meth, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A traffic stop led to an arrest after deputies allegedly discovered a large amount of methamphetamine in a vehicle on Wednesday night, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on a car in the area of Road 152 and Avenue 232 near Tulare just before 11 p.m.

According to sheriff’s officials, after a search of the vehicle, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was found.

Deputies identified the driver as 41-year-old Yerlly Maldonado. Sheriff’s officials say they were arrested on suspicion of transportation of methamphetamine for sale and was booked at the South County Detention Facility.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information on this case to contact them at (559) 733-6218.

