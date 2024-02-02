Driver arrested for Upper West Side crash that killed elderly pedestrian

A driver has been arrested for slamming into an 89-year-old man crossing an Upper West Side street, who clung to life for nearly a month before dying, police said Thursday.

Mohammad Malik, 64, was busted in the Oct. 26 crash, which struck Leonard Sugin and his 87-year-old wife.

The couple were crossing Riverside Blvd. at W. 70th St. that afternoon at the same time Malik, behind the wheel of a 2019 Cadillac Escalade, was heading south on the boulevard, cops said.

The driver allegedly slammed into the Sugins, who were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell in stable condition.

While being treated, Leonard Sugin’s condition worsened and he died on Nov. 23, cops said. His wife survived the crash.

The man lived just two blocks from where he was struck, cops said

On Thursday, police charged Malik, of Staten Island, with failure to yield to a pedestrian. His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Thursday night.