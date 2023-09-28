Driver arrested after woman hit, killed in Seattle’s SODO area

Seattle Police are investigating a fatal car-pedestrian collision in the SODO neighborhood.

It happened at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of First Avenue South and South Lucille Street.

Police said Seattle Fire Department medics were already at the scene treating the victim when officers arrived.

Shortly after, the female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Seattle Police Department Det. Judinna Gulpan.

Witnesses told police the driver was heading south when he hit the woman. It is not yet known if she was in the street or on the roadside.

Video from the scene showed two shoes in the middle of the road.

The 64-year-old man who had been driving was evaluated by an SPD drug recognition expert who said he showed signs of impairment.

He was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide.

Both directions of First Avenue South from Lucille to South Orcas Street were closed while officers investigated and worked to clear the scene.

The lanes reopened shortly before 7:45 a.m.

Police investigating fatal collision near the intersection of 1 AV S/S Lucile St. More information when available. Expect traffic delays. Please stay out of the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 28, 2023