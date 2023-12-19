Driver arrested in wrong-way crash has 4 OWIs; family remembers 4 siblings as they plan funerals

WEYAUWEGA — Additional details have emerged about a wrong-way crash Saturday on U.S. 10 that claimed the lives of four siblings, two of whom were children.

The four Gonzalez siblings — 9-year-old Daniela, 14-year-old Lilian, 23-year-old Fabian, and 25-year-old Daniel — died while driving home on a curved stretch of road in a head-on collision with a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup, Scott C. Farmer of Neenah, has been arrested on charges of homicide relating to drunken driving, driving with a revoked license and a fifth OWI.

Criminal complaint provides additional details about what happened that Saturday night

According to the criminal complaint, dispatchers were first made aware of a pickup traveling the wrong way on U.S. 10 at 9:13 p.m. Saturday. A minute later, they were told the truck had crashed.

When first responders arrived at the scene at 9:18 p.m., they found the pickup and an SUV "heavily damaged" on the front end, the complaint said. Inside the SUV, they found Daniela, Lilian and Fabian "beyond life-saving measures." Daniel, who was driving the SUV, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries Monday.

At the scene, a deputy interrogated Farmer in his pickup, finding a nearly full bottle of vodka in the front seat. The first responder interviewed for the complaint believed Farmer had been impaired by alcohol at the crash scene, though his blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash is still unknown.

Prior to the crash, Farmer had four other OWI convictions, the complaint said. His driver's license had been revoked as a result.

Farmer faces several charges, including four counts of homicide through intoxicated use of a vehicle. He is held at the Waupaca County Jail on $750,000 bail.

The victims' cousin, Luis Gonzalez-Quizhpe, said in a video update to the GoFundMe he set up that the bail amount had originally been set at $4 million. That it was pleaded down to $750,000 was "an injustice in and of itself," he said, and that his cousins' lives were "priceless."

Four siblings immigrants from Ecuador, loved Culver's and Andean music

"My cousins were loved by all who knew them," Gonzalez-Quizhpe said on his GoFundMe page.

The four siblings had emigrated to Wisconsin from Ecuador when their mother married Kurt Schilling, a pastor at Emmaus Lutheran Church.

Daniel and Fabian worked on a local dairy farm. The girls were both students at Weyauwega-Fremont School District.

Gonzalez-Quizhpe said the older siblings loved playing Andean music and and going to Culver's, while Lilian and Daniela enjoyed going to school, visiting Ecuador and making TikTok shorts.

Fundraisers started to help with funeral expenses for siblings

The siblings will have two funerals in Wisconsin and Ecuador, and two GoFundMes have been started to help with the costs of both.

As of this writing, one raised nearly $30,000, while the other reached its goal of $80,000 Tuesday. In addition, other businesses and nonprofits, such as the Parker Street Light Show, have set up fundraisers to dedicate to proceeds to the family. A fund has also been set up through Emmaus Lutheran Church.

Gonzalez-Quizhpe thanked everyone who donated and shared messages for their support.

"I am sincerely grateful you have all come together for our family during this very difficult time," he said.

Rebecca Loroff is a breaking and trending news reporter for northeastern Wisconsin. Contact her with story tips and feedback at rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Driver who had 4 OWIs arrested in wrong-way crash killed 4 siblings