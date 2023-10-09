Driver was ‘asleep at the wheel,’ Florida police say. Then they looked in his pocket

A Florida man who couldn’t stay awake on a “late night drive” ended up arrested on the Space Coast.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post, a deputy on night patrol spotted a car in Cape Canaveral that wasn’t budging at a stop sign at a little before 2 a.m. Friday.

The patrol car activated the emergency lights, but still nothing.

When the deputy walked over to talk with the driver, he found the 23-year-old asleep at the wheel with the “smell of marijuana” emanating from the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy woke the suspect, who could not produce a medical marijuana card because he did not possess one.

A subsequent search revealed large amounts of cash in the Sebastian resident’s pocket, as well as other drugs, including cocaine, in the vehicle.

Photos on the social media post show stacks of bills in various denominations laid out on a table, along with two small plastic bags containing a green substance that appears to be pot.

As the suspect was about to be placed into handcuffs, he reportedly took off running, but didn’t get far.

“Are you nuts?” wrote Sheriff Wayne Ivey of the defendant. “This is Brevard County and I guess he had not gotten the memo that ‘if you run from BCSO you only go to jail tired!’”

Charges included possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving with a suspended license and resisting without violence.

The suspect was booked into the Brevard County Jail, aka, The Iron Bar Lodge, in Cocoa, on $17,500 bond.