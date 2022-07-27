Driver badly wounded, girl grazed in Parkland shooting. 80 shell casings found at scene

A man was in critical condition and a 12-year-old girl wounded after a shooting in Parkland that left more than 80 shell casings in the street Wednesday morning.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page, deputies and Tacoma police officers responded to a call of a shooting in the area of 98th Street South and Ainsworth Street South at 1:36 a.m.

Deputies found an injured person inside a crashed vehicle on 98th Street South, according to the post. He was rushed to the hospital. Deputies discovered a rifle in the front seat.

A home nearby was hit by at least 30 bullets. A 12-year-old girl inside was grazed by a bullet, and her grandmother woke up with a bullet next to her arm, deputies reported. The child was treated at the scene by paramedics.

“Detectives responded with forensic investigators to collect evidence and document the scene,” the Sheriff’s Department said on Facebook. “At this time we believe the male in the car may have shot at people hanging out in the street and they returned fire. The people in the street fled the scene.”

According to the post, the investigation is ongoing.