Driver barrels into tent along highway, killing a man inside, Oregon police say

A 20-year-old woman accused of driving under the influence drove off an Oregon highway and struck a man inside a tent, police said.

April Leigh Johnson crashed her Honda sedan after 3 a.m. on Dec. 5 after she drove off Interstate 205, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release.

Terrence Tombe, 27, was inside his tent when Johnson struck him, police said. He died in the crash.

Johnson was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and arrested on multiple charges, including criminally negligent homicide, DUI and reckless driving, police said.

Police said the city has experienced 63 traffic deaths in 2021. Twenty-seven of those deaths were pedestrians.

