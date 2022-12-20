Driver ‘blacked out from anger,’ slammed into car during road-rage incident, SC cops say

A driver “blacked out from anger” — and barreled into a car during a road-rage incident in South Carolina, deputies said.

The impact pushed the car off the road and caused it to flip onto its roof on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, the man accused of hitting the car is facing two attempted murder charges. Officials in an incident report didn’t list attorney information for the man, identified as 57-year-old Scott Ongemach of Spartanburg.

Deputies were called to a crash site on Lake Forest Drive near Woodburn Road. While at the scene, they saw a car that had landed upside down.

Deputies said Ongemach was driving when he became angry at how fast a car was traveling on a residential street. After the car passed his pickup truck, “something just snapped,” Ongemach reportedly told the sheriff’s office.

That’s when officials said he crashed into the car with the desire to hurt the other driver.

Two men from the car were injured and taken to a hospital, including one who reported having chest pain. Ongemach also was evaluated at a hospital before going to the Spartanburg County jail and posting a $15,000 bond, according to deputies and online court records.

