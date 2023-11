TechCrunch

Cyber Monday is upon us, but the hottest deals in town are at the AI Garage Sale, where you can try to convince an AI to sell you some worthless junk (or, a PS5) for any given price. AI Garage Sale is a surprisingly functional internet gag from Brain, a small Los Angeles based art studio. Along the lines of a MSCHF project, AI Garage Sale is fully operable: you can actually haggle with a cast of AIs for deals on an eclectic mix of items you'd find at a garage sale, like a 1997 Tamagotchi, a CD of "Smooth" by Santana featuring Rob Thomas, and a collection of 200 Pogs.