Driver blows tire, dies after traveling off road, striking tree, FHP says

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is dead after his vehicle blew a tire, causing him to go off the highway at around 12:46 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 39-year-old Pennsylvania man was traveling northbound on I-75, just south of the Pasco County rest area near mile marker 277.

FHP said after the driver blew a tire, went off the road, and hit a tree.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

