Driver in a box truck leads police on chase from Coweta County to Atlanta

A driver in a box truck led police on a wild 30-minute chase that stretched from Coweta County into Atlanta, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy saw a white Penske truck run a red light while driving on Ga. 154. When the deputy attempted to stop the truck, it accelerated and went north on I-85. The truck changed lanes, and items were thrown out the window as deputies pursued.

A second deputy pulled in front of the truck to try to slow it down, and the truck nearly hit the deputy’s car while swerving around it.

The truck briefly stopped on the interstate near Flat Shoals to let a woman out, who fell to the ground. Deputies stopped to arrest the woman, later identified as Maria Rivera-Herrera. She was wanted on traffic-related warrants out of Gwinnett County.

The chase continued up I-85, despite several PIT maneuver attempts. Near Camp Creek Parkway, two more men got out and ran into an apartment complex. One of the men, Felix Vellezo, was arrested. The other has not been found.

The chase continued into Atlanta. After about 30 minutes, the driver got out around Woodland Ave. The truck rolled into a tree while deputies took the driver, Geraldo Hernandez Morales, into custody. He was transported to Grady Hospital for evaluation.

Hernandez Morales was driving on a suspended license, and he had several warrants, including felony escape from a work detail out of Gwinnet County, deputies said.

Deputies said they smelled marijuana coming from the truck. Hernandez Morales faces multiple charges, including fleeing from police, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.

