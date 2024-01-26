Driver in Bronx crash that killed Rockland County teen facing multiple criminal charges

The driver in the fatal crash that killed a Nanuet teen and a Brooklyn man was arrested Thursday and is facing multiple criminal charges, including manslaughter and criminal possession of stolen property.

The NYPD said 23-year-old Enrique Lopez, of Far Rockaway, Queens, was driving a 2013 Chrysler sedan in the Hunt's Point area of the Bronx around 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, when his car lost control and slammed into an oil tanker.

Lopez had three passengers in the car. Two of them, Sabrina Villagomez-Gonzalez, 15, of Nanuet, and Giovante Roberson, 21, of Brooklyn, were pronounced dead at the hospital. The other, Aaliyah Torres, 17, of Spring Valley, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say Lopez was attempting stunts and driving recklessly prior to the crash.

Lopez was arrested Thursday, Jan. 25, and charged on multiple criminal counts, including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Lopez was also charged with criminal possession of stolen property. NYPD said it believes the engine of the Chrysler involved in the crash was stolen.

Community members held a vigil for Villagomez-Gonzalez and Torres on Wednesday at Ramapo High School, where the two were students, to remember the life of Villagomez-Gonzalez and hope for Torres' recovery. Friends and family of the two girls said they were best friends.

Lopez was remanded to Bronx Criminal Court and is awaiting arraignment.

Villagomez-Gonzalez's wake was on Thursday at the Sniffen-Sagala Funeral Home in Spring Valley. Her funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church in Spring Valley.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Driver in fatal Bronx NY crash facing criminal charges